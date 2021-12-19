Saints: 3 Takeaways from Week 14, Could Help Against Bucs in Week 15

Three Takeaways from the New Orleans Saints' Week 14 Victory over the New York Jets from Metlife Stadium.

The New Orleans Saints (6-7) defeated the New York Jets (3-10) by the final score of 30-9. The victory eliminated the Jets from playoff contention while it kept the Saints in the thick of the NFC Wild Card hunt.

In the victory, New Orleans saw the return of running back Alvin Kamara after a four game absence because of a knee injury. The 4x Pro-Bowl selection led the way for the Saints offense collecting 145 yards and a touchdown on 31 touches.

The victory ends the Saints' longest losing streak under Head Coach Sean Payton and puts the Saints in a four team tie for the final NFC Wild-Card spot.

Here are three takeaways from the Week 14 victory that could help New Orleans versus Tampa Bay in Week 15.

ALVIN KAMARA ACCELERATES THE OFFENSE

Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a 1st half touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Many analysts ask coaches, "Who is the motor of your team?" I like to ask a similar yet different question... "Who is the acceleration pedal of your team?"

In other words, your team, offense, or defense only plays to its full potential when this player is on his "A-Game."

Alvin Kamara proved to be the New Orleans Saints' acceleration pedal with a monster day against the Jets.

New Orleans has been in dire need of a spark offensively after dropping their previous five games. Taysom Hill provided some offensive life for the Saints in Week 13 against Dallas, but Alvin Kamara's return to the line-up is unmatched.

According to the NFL on FOX broadcast, Sean Payton's best offensive weapon was on a "pitch count," but that was not seen Sunday.

New Orleans needs Kamara to continue accelerating the Saints offense tonight versus the Bucs to provide life to the most depleted team in the NFL. With playoff hopes fading, the Saints will only go as far as Kamara will lead them.

DEFENSE NEEDS TO RULE AGAIN

© Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Through the Saints' best stretch of the 2021 season, the defense led the way for the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans' defense needed a bounce-back game in New York, especially without captain Cameron Jordan (COVID-19).

Led by linebackers Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander, New Orleans held the Jets to just 256 yards and out of the end zone. Sunday provided a good look at what Dennis Allen's defense could bring to the table over the last four games of the regular season and reminded the casual NFL fan how dominant this defense could be.

For New Orleans to make a playoff push, the Saints' defense will have to play with the same intensity as they did in the season's early goings against the Bucs.

Led by the tenacious tackling duo of Davis and Alexander, anything is possible for the Black and Gold as the defense has had Tom Brady's number since he joined the NFC South.

PLAYOFFS HOPES ALIVE

Dec 12, 2021; East Rutherford, N.J.,USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) scores a second half touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

With all the adversity that New Orleans has faced throughout the 2021 NFL season it is hard to believe the Saints are near .500, let alone in a tight race for the seventh and final playoff spot.

Currently, New Orleans is tied with four teams (Atlanta, Philadelphia, Minnesota, & Washington) for the final NFC playoff spot with four games remaining. The Saints have a difficult slate of contests to end the season which include matchups with each of the other three members of the NFC South but should feel a second wind and a monkey off of their back after Sunday's victory.

The win was not flawless but it was the first time Taysom Hill has started and completed a game a quarterback without committing a turnover, Kamara's first 100-yard performance since (insert date), and a strong defensive showing. With a handful of players returning to health and some positive momentum, New Orleans should buckle in for a playoff push.

And who knows? Maybe New Orleans will get into "the dance" and maybe even make some noise.

