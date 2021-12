"The Dr. Oz Show" will come to an end in January as the daytime host runs for Senate in Pennsylvania. The long-running daytime show hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz will officially end on Jan. 14, series distributor Sony Pictures Television said. The show is currently in its 13th season and has won 10 Daytime Emmy Awards during its time on the air.

