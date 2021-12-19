ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

Former N.C. CEO charged with embezzling millions from employer to pay for lavish lifestyle

By Associated Press
WLOS.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A former CEO has been charged with embezzling more than $15 million from her employer and using stolen money to pay...

wlos.com

Comments / 19

Conquering Lion
5d ago

Dam...15million? What on Earth did she need that much for...My goodness everyone is so money hungry for a lavish lifestyle instead of being thankful for what they have ..Dam..SMH

Reply
10
ThatTallGuy
5d ago

No picture. Not surprised. She funneled the money through business. They will never get the money back. She might go to jail for a while, come out still rich and keep living. Sad but that's the American way. Steele got caught Stilling.😀

Reply
12
Ktv king
5d ago

Crazy thing is she was in jail many years ago for the same thing. She served prison time and than becomes ceo. Wow.

Reply(1)
13
 

