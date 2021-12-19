ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga, NY

Cheektowaga police need your help searching for missing 18-year-old man with Asperger Syndrome

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
Police in Cheektowaga need your help searching for a missing 18-year-old man with Asperger Syndrome.

Investigators say Anthony Lopez has run away previously and was located in the areas of North Forest Road near West Klein Road in Getzville, Dodge Road and Hopkins Road in Williamsville, Wehrle Drive and Union Road in Williamsville, and on the University at Buffalo North Campus at White Road at Hamilton Road.

Police say Lopez has no money and has been without his medications.

Lopez is 5'10" and approximately 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a black and gray flannel shirt, gray sweatpants, light gray sneakers and glasses.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Cheektowaga police at (716) 686-3510.

Scotty P
5d ago

I've known a few people that have this syndrome. I can tell you that he is probably smarter than everyone around him and if he doesn't want to be found, he won't be.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

