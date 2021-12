Dr. Mehmet Oz is officially turning in his scrubs — at least those he dons during his daytime talk show, The Dr. Oz Show. After 13 seasons and 10 Daytime Emmy awards, the longrunning show will come to an end on Jan. 14 so Oz can pursue a Senate bid to replace retiring Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, Variety reports. Spinoff series The Good Dish, "a new one-hour syndicated cooking and chat show hosted by Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa," will take Oz's spot, Variety writes. The show began as a weekly segment on Oz's program.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO