Effective immediately, the Klamath Falls City Schools will no longer require the wearing of masks during outdoor school activities, including recess. Under the outdoor face covering rule, for K-12 schools, which was revised last week by the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority, individual school districts now have the authority to decide whether masks are required or optional during outside activities, and to make any rules associated with that decision. The district welcomed this news and will continue to advocate for expanded local control.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 25 DAYS AGO