Hillsborough County, FL

Hit-and-run driver wanted after killing man on Hillsborough Avenue, troopers say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 5 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver they say killed a man Sunday morning.

The FHP says the driver was heading east on Hillsborough Avenue when they hit a man walking in the roadway.

The drive then fled as the pedestrian died at the scene from his injuries, according to the FHP.

Troopers say vehicle parts found at the scene suggest that the suspect was driving a white 2009 to 2012 model Hyundai Sonata.

If you have information on the case, call the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers.

