Public Health

Troops find religious exemption for vaccines unattainable

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — More than 12,000 military service members refusing the COVID-19 vaccine are seeking religious exemptions, and so far they are having zero success. That total lack of approvals is creating new tensions within the military. The services, urgently trying to keep the coronavirus pandemic in check...

Sen. Cruz Leads Amicus Brief for Service Members Seeking Religious Exemptions From President Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate

‘They ask this Court to protect their religious freedom from encroachment by the very government they have sworn to protect with their lives’. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), along with 38 members of the House of Representatives led by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), filed an amicus brief in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, in which 26 Navy SEALs and other Navy service members with sincere religious objections to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are challenging the administration’s vaccine mandate for the Navy. The service members argue that both the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the First Amendment require the federal government to allow exemptions for their sincerely held religious beliefs, especially since they are willing to take other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in lieu of vaccination and the Navy is already allowing medical exemptions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
One fully vaccinated service member has died of COVID-19 complications

Until recently, the Defense Department had been reporting that no fully vaccinated service members had died of COVID-19 complications, though two had been partially vaccinated when they contracted the novel coronavirus. Without identifying the individual, a spokesman told Military Times on Wednesday that one breakthrough case has proved fatal. “A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers

Prior to the pandemic, nearly all the religious exemption requests clients brought attorney James Reidy sought a work schedule accommodation for religious holidays and practices. Reidy represents employers, and those with vaccine mandates are coming to him with a new question these days: Given that an employee need only attest that their “sincerely held” religious […] The post Religious exemption requests related to COVID vaccine a growing challenge for employers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELIGION
U.P. Congressman Supports Religious Exemptions For Navy Vaccine Mandate

Rep. Jack Bergman and 37 House Republicans led by Rep. Mike Johnson, filed an Amicus Brief before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in support of 35 Navy service members seeking religious accommodations for the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The brief states:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Blatant Religious Discrimination’: US Military Approves Zero Religious Exemptions to Vaccine Mandate

Dec 22, 2021 Zachary Stieber COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadlines have come and gone, but the U.S. military has still not approved a single religious exemption. Lawyers representing troops seeking exemptions say the military is violating the U.S. Constitution and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and are urging courts to intervene. “It’s now the point where I think we can call it what it is. It appears to be blatant religious discrimination when the military has now conceded, both publicly and in court filings I should say, that they have approved multiple numerous medical and administrative exemptions but yet they have refused to approve any religious accommodations,” Mike Berry, an attorney with First Liberty Institute, told The Epoch Times.
HEALTH
Local employee denied religious exemption to vaccine mandate, faces termination

A longtime employee of the Educational Testing Service (ETS), a Princeton-headquartered company, was recently informed that their request for a religious exemption from the company’s vaccine mandate had been denied. The employee may face imminent termination for failure to comply with the mandate and could be let go without severance in early January.
PRINCETON, NJ
Republican lawmakers fight for group of Navy SEALS who have sued the Pentagon over being denied a religious exemption for the vaccine mandate

Nearly 50 Republican lawmakers signed onto a legal brief supporting a group of Navy SEALs and other servicemembers who have sued the Pentagon over being denied a religious exemption from getting the mandated COVID-19 vaccine. Those signing on to the amicus brief included a number of headline-generating conservatives including Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
SCOTUS Allows New York State’s Vaccine Mandate Without a Religious Exemption to Stay in Effect

New York requires all health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and includes no religious exemption. Over the objections of Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch and without a written opinion, in We the Patriots USA v. Hochul, the Supreme Court allowed New York’s vaccine mandate to remain in effect while litigation over it continues in the lower federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
