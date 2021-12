The financial sector is poised for a very strong rally into the end of 2021, and early 2022 as revenues and earnings for Q4:2021 should continue to drive an upward price trend. The Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates low. At the same time, the U.S. consumer continues to drive home purchases and holiday shopping. Strong economic data should drive Q4 results for the financial sector close to levels we saw in Q3:2021. If that happens, we may see a robust rally in the U.S. financial sector over the next 45 to 60+ days.

