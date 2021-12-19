ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Who is Parson Brown? Meet the mystery man from ‘Winter Wonderland’

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13eyrl_0dR3JBHx00

(NEXSTAR) – “We’ll pretend that he is Parson Brown” is likely a lyric you have sung once or twice in your life. But really, who is Parson Brown?

If you aren’t familiar, the above lyrics are a line from the classic song ‘Winter Wonderland’ heard on the radio and during childrens’ holiday concerts in November and December annually. The song was written in 1934 by Felix Bernard and Richard Bernhard Smith, and originally sung by Richard Himber.

Nearly nine decades later, many wonder the same question each year – who is Parson Brown?

To understand, it is important to note that while the song is largely popular during Christmas time, it never actually mentions Christmas . Instead, the song is about marriage and romance during winter. The couple in the song builds a snowman in a meadow and pretends it is Parson Brown, who asks if they are married. The couple says they are not, but Parson Brown can wed them when he is in town.

Parson is actually another word for a clergyman, especially a Protestant pastor, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary . The word has gone largely unused since around 1980 but has been on a decline since 1800.

Whether you prefer Bing Crosby or Michael Buble, Tony Bennett or the Pentatonix, or any other artist performing ‘Winter Wonderland’ this season, you no longer need to wonder about the snowman named Parson Brown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Preparations underway for Christmas Eve luminarias

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are getting ready to bask in the warm glow of a belove Christmas Eve tradition. Homes in Albuquerque’s Country Club neighborhood were already decked out in preparation for Friday night’s luminaria tour on Thursday afternoon. People were seen at Rio Grande Park picking up free sand in order to fill […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
KRQE News 13

Beloved luminaria tradition returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a year, a favorite Albuquerque Christmas Eve tradition is back. While neighbors have been busy setting up, locals are ready to hop onto the ABQ Ride buses for the annual luminaria tour. The warm glow of luminarias throughout Albuquerque neighborhoods brings a new theme — “A Storybook Christmas” as people […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Museum of Space History debuts new movie during reopening

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo will return to regular operating hours and the New Horizons Dome Theater and Planetarium will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26. The museum’s hours are Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

River of Lights guests targeted by scammers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As we get closer to Christmas, one of Albuquerque’s biggest events always sells out. But this year, scammers are targeting guests who are looking to add River of Lights to their list of festivities. It’s an unfortunate warning from one of the happiest events of the season. The River of Lights requires timed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Limited availability for COVID testing Christmas weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anyone looking to get a COVID-19 test on Friday may want to call ahead to the testing site as many sites will be closed Friday through Sunday for the holiday weekend. One site that will be open on Christmas Even is the clinic at CNM’s Montoya Campus in the northeast heights run […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Michael Buble
Person
Tony Bennett
KRQE News 13

Many in Hobbs unhappy with city’s Christmas decorations this year

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been an annual tradition for over 40 years to see light poles throughout town decked out with Christmas decor. However, this year’s holiday decorations have changed and residents are asking why. “I’ve had many constituents reach out to me and ask me why Hobbs doesn’t seem like Christmas this year, […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Sunport expects thousands of travelers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousand of passengers are expected at the Albuquerque International Sunport through the end of the week. According to officials, Wednesday is projected to be the busiest pre-Christmas travel day — with a little more than 14,000 passengers expected. Both Thursday and Friday, the Sunport projects about 11,000 passengers. The busiest days after Christmas […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#New Mexicans#New Mexico News Podcast#Protestant#Pentatonix#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News
KRQE News 13

Larry Barker’s best 2021 investigations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2021 edition of the Best of Larry Barker highlights some of the best investigations from the past year. This year’s special will show how Larry Barker tracked down hackers, found hidden treasure and honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. ◎ Inside a multimillion-dollar, counterfeit Native American art syndicate It was […]
ENTERTAINMENT
KRQE News 13

Forecasters: New Mexico should brace for worsening drought

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The last three months have been very dry in New Mexico and it’s only going to get worse. That’s the word from forecasters with the National Weather Service and other climate experts in the state. They said during a meeting this week that New Mexico reservoirs continue to be far below […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
IRS
KRQE News 13

Explora to fundraise for planned expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is getting ready to expand once again. Their newest and largest plans have a space for everyone from preschoolers to young adults. With phase one of its overarching ‘Cradle through Career’ project nearing completion, Explora is looking ahead to its next and biggest project to date. “Phase one is called X-Studio […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Colorado confirms 1st wolf kill of livestock in decades

DENVER (AP) — Wildlife officials have confirmed that a domestic calf found dead in northern Colorado was killed by a wolf or wolves, marking the first wolf-related livestock fatality in the state in decades. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Tuesday they performed a necropsy after receiving a report of a calf carcass on a […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Bluewater, Eagle Nest Lake State Parks temporarily closed to boating

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico lakes are now closed to boating due to unsafe conditions. Recent winter weather conditions have created unsafe lake surface conditions resulting in the temporary closure of Bluewater Lake and Eagle Nest Lake to boating and ice fishing. The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, State Parks Division reports that […]
TRAVEL
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy