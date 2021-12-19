At-home COVID tests being distributed in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City Health District will be distributing at-home COVID-19 test kits before the holidays.

There will be two scheduled distributions, both from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The kits will be given out drive-thru style at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center, located at 903 Otis St. The tests are free, but there is a limit of four tests per car.

The Youngstown City Health District will also be administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines inside of the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center. First, second and booster doses are available.

Flu shots will also be available.

Anyone receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will receive a $100 gift card.

Appointments can be made at www.covid19.youngstownohio.gov . Walk-ins are also welcome.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.