Lirentelimab's phase 3 failures are spectacular considering the excellent phase 2 data. If there's one company that has absolutely proven the risks of predicting phase 3 data from phase 2, that's Allakos (ALLK). Both the phase 2 and the 2 phase 3 trials ENIGMA 2 and KRYPTOS had the same co-primary endpoints, one histologic and the other based on patient input. In all three trials, lirentelimab had excellent data for the histologic endpoint. In phase 2, lirentelimab also had excellent data for the patient questionnaire. In both the phase 3 trials, however, lirentelimab consistently underperformed placebo in the patient questionnaire endpoint.

