Austin ranked amongst nation's best Christmas cities

By Russell Scott
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

When you think of Christmas, what Texas city do you think of? Apparently, your answer should be Austin.

A new study by WalletHub ranks the capital city as the best city for Christmas in Texas and the 17th best nationally. The Texas capital ranked sixth in costs, 18th in traditions and fun, 19th in shopping, and 66th in both observance and generosity.

According to the study, the top five holiday cities nationally were Atlanta, Orlando, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco.

