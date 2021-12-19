Fauci Says He Doesn't Foresee Omicron Lockdowns in the U.S.
Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser, said that he didn’t see a repeat of last year's lockdowns in the United State even as warned about omicron's...www.thedailybeast.com
Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser, said that he didn’t see a repeat of last year's lockdowns in the United State even as warned about omicron's...www.thedailybeast.com
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Comments / 0