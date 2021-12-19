ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police looking for 3 suspects accused of robbing several LA 7-Eleven stores in span of 3 days

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fusoi_0dR3Ia7n00

Detectives are asking the public for help identifying a man and two women accused of robbing several Los Angeles 7-Eleven stores in a span of three days.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the robberies occurred the weekend after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27 through Nov. 29.

The three suspects went into the stores and two approached the counter while the third stood at the door as a lookout. One suspect remained in front of the counter while the other walked behind the counter with a gun pointed at the clerk, demanding money.

READ ALSO | '2 o'clock rock' burglar broke into more than 60 San Fernando Valley businesses this year: Police

Police are looking for a man they're calling the "2 o'clock rock" burglar who's accused of breaking into more than 60 businesses in the San Fernando Valley this year alone.

The suspects fled the stores with money and cigars, according to police.

They're all being described as being in their early 20s.

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call detectives at 213-486-6840 or 877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 43

DFWM
5d ago

As a black person, I hope that they get caught soon and held accountable. No decent black person should condone or excuse or try to justify their actions. They are criminals and dangerous. White's will try to paint all blacks with a broad brush and imply that we are all criminals in order to promote a racist perspective, we know that's not true. Criminals come in all colors.

Reply(3)
16
Carl Marks
5d ago

No wonder THESE PEOPLE wanna defund the police. The police stop them from earning a living and putting food on the table.

Reply(2)
8
Guest
5d ago

Do not vote for politicians who defunded the police! Do not vote for Karen Bass for Mayor of Los Angeles, just more of the same!!!

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Police#7 Eleven#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
89K+
Followers
9K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy