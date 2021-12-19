ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus surge leads to cancellations, long lines for tests

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 case counts fueled by the omicron variant are rising at an alarming rate, leading...

Josh Brantley
2d ago

so if you don't have it ,be sure to gather up and stand in lines with someone who does .that's brilliant. way to stop IT dead in its tracks.

NBC Bay Area

COVID Testing Demand Spikes Ahead of Holidays With Long Lines at Sites

As Americans prepare to travel for holiday gatherings, the celebrations appear increasingly likely to overlap with surging COVID-19 cases and the rapid spread of the omicron variant. Those threats, in turn, are spurring a clamor for PCR testing, rapid tests and at-home kits. The problem? COVID-19 tests are getting harder...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Long lines for Covid testing across US as Omicron surges

Days out from Christmas, Americans are facing long lines to get tested for the coronavirus amid a new surge driven by the Omicron variant and a dire shortage of options for this vital screening measure. Scenes reminiscent of the first wave from the spring of 2020 played out across Boston,...
CBS Miami

South Florida COVID Testing Lines Getting Longer; At Home Kits Sold Out

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday rush to get COVID testing is now underway, and it’s contributing to long lines at testing sites, nearly everywhere. “It was challenging because most of the places that I looked at were booked to capacity,” Fabrian Wright said. Wright made it a priority this holiday to be COVID free, he found a shorter line in Hollywood, but the lines at mass testing sites from Tropical Park in Miami to C.B. Smith Park in Broward County stretch for hours at a time. “I’m getting a test because outside of traveling I do have a grandma that is 96,” he...
TODAY.com

Long lines, lack of COVID testing kits are issues as cases surge

With Christmas just five days away, there’s been a major spike in demand at COVID testing sites from coast to coast, and at-home testing kits have become nearly impossible to find. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for In Depth TODAY from a busy testing center in Miami.Dec. 20, 2021.
TheDailyBeast

NFL Employees Allowed to Jump Hours-Long COVID Testing Line in New York City

NFL staffers were reportedly allowed to skip the line at a COVID testing center in Manhattan on Monday, according to Gothamist. The outlet reported that a facility employee and league spokesperson both confirmed that they had been given instructions to allow NFL employees to cut the queue at the state-partnered site. Roughly half a dozen NFL employees marched straight into the East Midtown BioReference building, infuriating "miserable and cold" New Yorkers who had been standing in a line wrapped around a full city block with some arriving as long as for up to three hours ahead of their scheduled time slots, after paying $100 for the unkept promise of a swift PCR test. A spokesperson for the NFL said Monday that the league had a contract with BioReference to test players and club officials. The news comes amid new federal data showing that the Omicron variant is racing around the country, now accounting for roughly 73 percent of all new infections.
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
Daily Mail

At least 17 fully-vaccinated passengers and crew on Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID and all were 'asymptomatic', including one suspected Omicron case

At least 17 passengers and crew who have disembarked from a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked in New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, including one suspected Omicron case. Nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway arrived on Sunday, a Louisiana Department of Health spokeswoman...
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
CBS LA

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Spur Cancellation Of USC-Oklahoma State Showdown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The USC men’s basketball game against Oklahoma State set for Tuesday has been cancelled, officials announced Sunday. The cancellation was the result of confirmed COVID-19 cases amongst the Trojans’ program. “USC’s priority is the health and well-being of its student-athletes and everyone associated with its men’s basketball program,” the school said in a statement. The non-conference game will not be rescheduled. The school added that the status of future games is to be determined.
