Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings Matchup Preview (12/26/21) The Minnesota Vikings are hosting the Los Angeles Rams this week and will try to get over the .500 hump and differentiate themselves from the six other teams with a 7-7 record. Meanwhile the Rams are now on a three-game winning streak at 10-4 that puts them at the top of the NFC West alongside the Cardinals. The Rams played on Tuesday of this week which gives them fewer rest days than they are used to plus they’ll be playing on a time change, so the Vikings have the upper hand in that regard. But that’s pretty much the extent of their upper hand. They’ve scraped wins together against some talented teams like the Packers and the Chargers, yet they gave the Lions their first win of the season. They have big threats on offense but give up the third-most yards in the league on defense which will be a problem against the Stafford-Kupp combo. Nonetheless, they are on a two-game winning streak which includes an impressive victory over the Steelers, so it’s not impossible.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO