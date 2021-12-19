ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Rudd earns 'Five-Timers Club' status in unusual 'SNL' season finale

By Ronnie Koenig
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Rudd earned a coveted spot in the "Five-Timers Club" hosting "Saturday Night Live" last night, but the season finale was anything but usual as the show pivoted in response to surging coronavirus cases. With a shoestring cast, Rudd helmed the show with help from Tom Hanks and Tina...

Popculture

'SNL': Kenan Thompson Reportedly Earning Six-Figures for His New Creative Endeavor

Kenan Thompson's life story is reportedly worth a hefty penny. Page Six reports that the long-standing Saturday Night Live star has sold the rights to a comedy-filled memoir for a $1 million paycheck. Sources told the publication that the former Nickelodeon staple had two book concepts in the works. The humorous memoir option is what caught the publisher's attention for a seven-figure payday. A rep for SNL refused to comment on the reported deal.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Steve Martin Make Surprise Appearances to Welcome Paul Rudd to Five Timers Club

Paul Rudd and his friends are making the best out of a weird time at 30 Rock. Rudd had been working at Studio 8H all week toward his fifth hosting spot on Saturday Night Live. Then fast forward to Saturday, and the proverbial stuff hit the fan—a handful of cast and crew members to the live sketch comedy reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The dominoes quickly started to fall, and some insiders quickly began speculating if Lorne Michaels and company would pull the plug on the show's last live episode of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Kate McKinnon Returning to SNL This Weekend Following 7-Episode Hiatus

Kate McKinnon‘s Saturday Night Live hiatus comes to an end this weekend, when seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish serves as host and musical guest. Wenowdis thanks to a new promo released by NBC, which sees McKinnon prod Eilish about her upcoming 20th birthday and a mischievous Norwegian Christmas gnome that sneaks into her apartment late at night. (It’s a whole thing.) McKinnon last appeared on SNL during the Season 46 finale, when she and longtime castmates Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson first fueled speculation that they were moving on from the late-night sketch series. But over the summer, our sister site Variety...
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Watch Charli XCX Joke With Paul Rudd In Their SNL Promos

Charli XCX is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The show’s promos have dropped and they feature guest host Paul Rudd and cast member Ego Nwodim joking around with Charli. As they congratulate Rudd on joining the SNL five-timer’s (hosting) club, Rudd jokes that it’s actually been the fifth time he’s been arrested.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'SNL': Paul Rudd Will Host Without a Live Audience, Charli XCX Cancels Performance

Saturday Night Live was one of the first shows to go back to a live audience after the pandemic started in early 2020 and so far 47th season of this long-running sketch comedy show has felt pretty normal, with a full audience filling the room with laughter. However, the Christmas episode just got a bit less jolly as, after a week where Billie Eilish brought down the house in front of a crowded Studio 8H, SNL has announced that there will be no live audience for tonight's episode and musical guest Charli XCX has announced she will no longer be performing. Despite the Omicron variant causing concerns, Paul Rudd is still set to host, which will mark his induction into the Five-Timers Club.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey Rescue SNL’s COVID-Stricken 2021 Finale

The situation at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H was a fluid one fraught with uncertainty. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the New York Post reported that there had been a COVID outbreak of sorts among the Saturday Night Live cast, with “a set insider” telling the paper “that ‘four actors’ have tested positive for coronavirus—and ‘three others’ have called out because they are now ‘fearful’ about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show is filmed in Midtown.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Relive the Most Hilarious Moments of Kenan Thompson's 2021 People's Choice Awards Opening Monologue

Watch: Kenan Thompson Shares Career Bucket List at 2021 PCAs. The Saturday Night Live star slayed as the host of E!'s 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Kenan hilariously referenced the top moments of the past year in his opening monologue, including the Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale and Kenan's SNL co-star Colin Jost's wedding to Scarlett Johansson.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'SNL': Watch Tina Fey and Michael Che Try to Make Tom Hanks Laugh in Weekend Update Without Live Audience

Michael Che was without his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, though Saturday Night Live alumna Tina Fey filled in, falling back in perfectly to her former role. The duo read off the jokes that had been prepared for the segment, though they had not been tested before a live audience as is usually the case. Instead, Che and Fey read the jokes to cast member Kenan Thompson, host Paul Rudd, and guest Tom Hanks, all of who comprised the small crew SNL kept amidst the rising Omicron variant of COVID-19.
KTLA

‘SNL’ goes on without live audience or planned musical guest Charli XCX

People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past. The long-running […]
TV & VIDEOS
KTVZ

15 of the most memorable holiday skits on ‘SNL’

15 of the most memorable holiday skits on ‘SNL’. The comedic geniuses at “SNL” have brought hilarity to the holidays for almost five decades. Whether spoofing cheesy Hallmark movies or offering motivation from a mall Santa, “SNL” proves that the holidays are the perfect time of year to laugh.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL cancels live audience and plans to air with ‘limited cast and crew’ over Omicron concerns

With record-setting cases of Covid-19 in New York, NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live abruptly announced it will air without a live audience and with only “limited” cast and crew members for its taping on 18 December.“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew,” SNL announced on its Twitter account on Saturday, hours before taping.“The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Lorne Michaels Says SNL Season 50 Might Be a ‘Good Time to Leave’

Lorne Michaels, godfather and executive producer of Saturday Night Live, might retire in three years, maybe, but then again maybe not. “I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years,” he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. “I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave.” Michaels added that he will “do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well.” King asked who Michaels thought might be his successor, but he said the moment’s “three years away” and didn’t give her even a smidgen of a hint. This isn’t the first time he’s suggested that the 50th season of SNL might be his point of retirement. He told Today on NBC last fall, “I really deserve to wander off” after season 50. His words, not ours.
TV & VIDEOS

