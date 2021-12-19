ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

SC lawmakers OK new state veterans nursing home in Midlands

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lawmakers have approved a plan by the South Carolina Department of Mental Health to build a new state nursing home for veterans in the Midlands region.

State lawmakers with the Joint Bond Review Committee greenlighted Tuesday the agency’s plan to locate a new home in Orangeburg County.

The agency now has three veterans nursing homes in the construction process and two new homes that will soon open. The State newspaper reports.

The five facilities scheduled to open over the next decade will almost double the number of beds the state has available for aging and disabled veterans, from 530 to more than 1,000, helping to cut down on a housing backlog. The agency’s three current nursing homes all have waiting lists.

Kenisha Grimes, Orangeburg County’s veterans affairs officer, said that many of the county’s veterans who need that level of care end up paying private facilities because they can’t get a bed at the nearest state-operated homes in Walterboro and Columbia.

“They would love to be in a veteran-friendly nursing home,” Grimes said. “But the ones who try to get there are placed on a list and sometimes end up passing before they’re accepted to either one of those homes.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Agencies step up enforcement on highway known for chases

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities are stepping up enforcement on a rural highway known for deadly crashes. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is directing its deputies to increase patrols on U.S. Route 93 near the community of Congress, and the state Department of Public Safety in recent months has conducted special enforcement details, abc15.com reported.
The Associated Press

Hobbs voters to decide changes to economic development plan

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — It will be up to residents in Hobbs to approve a proposed change to the New Mexico city’s economic development ordinance that could result in larger retailers locating in the community. Voters on March 1 will be asked about changing the city’s Economic Development...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy