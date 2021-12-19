ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago resolution seeks improved public access to restrooms

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHICAGO -- A group of Chicago City Council members has signed a resolution to improve public access to restrooms. The Chicago Tribune reports that 19 alderman are supporting Alderman Daniel LaSpata's proposal after a review by the newspaper last fall found...

Daily Herald

Gary's mayor imposes new restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

GARY, Ind. -- Gary's mayor has imposed the first wave of planned restrictions, including limits on traffic at city offices, in response to surging COVID-19 cases in the northwest Indiana city. Mayor Jerome Prince said Thursday that the first phase of the city's two-phase effort would begin immediately and stay...
GARY, IN
Daily Herald

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Noti...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. in the Buechner Room, 1st Floor of the Arlington Heights Village Hall, 33 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois, at which time the Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a request for: -,A variation from Chapter 28, Section 6.5-2 to allow a detached garage in the side yard where detached garages are only permitted in the rear yard. And any other variations which may be required by the Zoning Board of Appeals on the following legally described property: Lot 580 in Scarsdale, being a subdivision of part of the west½of the east 12 of the east½of the west½of Section 32, Township 42 North, Range 11, east of the Third Principal Meridian, in Cook County, Illinois. Commonly known as: 531 S. Burton Place, Arlington Heights IL 60005 Persons with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services, such as an American Sign Language interpreter or written materials in accessible formats, should contact David Robb, Disabilities Services Coordinator at 33 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois 60005, (847) 368-5793 (Voice), (847) 368-5980 (Fax) or drobb@vah.com. Peter Siavelis, Chairman Zoning Board of Appeals Published in Daily Herald in December 25, 2021 (4575384) , posted 12/25/2021.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Daily Herald

Superhero night Jan. 14 in Wheeling

The Wheeling Park District will host a superhero night for kids on Jan. 14. Activities are set to run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Community Recreation Center, 100 Community Blvd. Aimed at youths between the ages of 5 and 10, the supervised event will include an obstacle...
Chicago, IL
