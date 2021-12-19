Chicago resolution seeks improved public access to restrooms

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. in the Buechner Room, 1st Floor of the Arlington Heights Village Hall, 33 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois, at which time the Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a request for: -,A variation from Chapter 28, Section 6.5-2 to allow a detached garage in the side yard where detached garages are only permitted in the rear yard. And any other variations which may be required by the Zoning Board of Appeals on the following legally described property: Lot 580 in Scarsdale, being a subdivision of part of the west½of the east 12 of the east½of the west½of Section 32, Township 42 North, Range 11, east of the Third Principal Meridian, in Cook County, Illinois. Commonly known as: 531 S. Burton Place, Arlington Heights IL 60005 Persons with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services, such as an American Sign Language interpreter or written materials in accessible formats, should contact David Robb, Disabilities Services Coordinator at 33 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois 60005, (847) 368-5793 (Voice), (847) 368-5980 (Fax) or drobb@vah.com. Peter Siavelis, Chairman Zoning Board of Appeals Published in Daily Herald in December 25, 2021 (4575384) , posted 12/25/2021.

