WATCH: AEP Ohio implodes smokestacks in Conesville

The video in the player above is courtesy of Randall Mahon.

CONESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio imploded an 800 foot smokestack Sunday morning at a plant in Conesville, Ohio in Coshocton County.

The demolition was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday but was postponed to Sunday due to inclement weather.

AEP Ohio shut down this plant in Conesville in May 2020. The site has since been purchased and will be transformed into an industrial park that includes a solar farm.

