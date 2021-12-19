ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WATCH: AEP Ohio implodes smokestacks in Conesville

By Orri Benatar
 5 days ago

The video in the player above is courtesy of Randall Mahon.

CONESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio imploded an 800 foot smokestack Sunday morning at a plant in Conesville, Ohio in Coshocton County.

The demolition was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday but was postponed to Sunday due to inclement weather.

AEP Ohio shut down this plant in Conesville in May 2020. The site has since been purchased and will be transformed into an industrial park that includes a solar farm.

Comments / 9

Conservative American
5d ago

Well at least the Solar Farm will accommodate power for 27 households. Remember having reliable power, when SOLAR is “ KING” !!

Reply
2
 

