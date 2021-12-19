ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Massive fire rips through QVC distribution building

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA huge blaze tore through a distribution center for the home...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fire damages huge QVC distribution center in North Carolina

A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network early Saturday, causing extensive damage to the facility, officials said. More than 300 employees were working at the facility near Rocky Mount when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m., The News & Observer reported. No injuries were immediately reported.QVC representatives reported that all employees safely evacuated the warehouse and were accounted for except for one who hadn't contacted family yet, according to Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans. Earlier Saturday, Evans had said all of the center's employees appeared to be...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Advance

Massive fire causes heavy damage at QVC plant; workers safe

ROCKY MOUNT — A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network early Saturday, causing extensive damage to the facility, officials said. Nearly 30 fire departments responded to the fire at the company’s facility near Rocky Mount, The News & Observer reported....
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WFLA

Missing QVC worker found dead after fire tears through building

Officials confirmed late Sunday afternoon that a man who was working at QVC early Saturday when a massive blaze broke out was dead after officials earlier Sunday said a body was discovered following the massive fire Saturday at the company’s distribution center near Rocky Mount in Edgecombe County.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#Distribution Center
Motley Fool

Vacant Strip Mall Space is Filling Up as People Shop for Food In Person

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Shoppers are opting for fresh air over Fresh Direct, and storefronts are opening back up. New data shows customers returning to shopping centers...
PennLive.com

Children’s bathrobes sold online at Amazon and Walmart recalled

Children’s bathrobes sold online at Amazon and Walmart have been recalled because they do not meet federal flammability standards. About 10,000 of the Mark of Fifth Avenue robes with the brand Star Art in Linen were sold from August 2019 through June 2021 for between $35 and $45, according to an announcement with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
SHOPPING
fox17.com

Over 300,000 earphones sold at Lowe's, Home Depot recalled due to fire, burn hazard

WASHINGTON, D.C.--Over 300,000 pairs of wireless earphones sold at Home Depot and Lowe's stores have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports 301,800 units of the DeWalt Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones have been recalled following at least 61 reports of the earphones overheating during charging or in use. There have also been 5 reports of the earphones catching fire and 4 reports of minor burn injuries.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy