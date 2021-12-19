ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s COVID-19 address to the nation ‘should have happened sooner,’ says Chuck Todd

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Hallie Jackson on Sunday TODAY to discuss President...

nunya bidness 007
2d ago

nah.. shouldn't have happened at all. its full of half truths and misinformation. Joe is not trust worthy. and should not be addressing the nation on anything. he should no longer be president. no confidence.

America's in trouble
2d ago

nobody wants to hear anything from Biden at this point we just all want him out of office he's ruining our country he has no credibility and he's not capable of the rigors of the job

Toker to the right
2d ago

it probably should've been sooner but I mean they probably had trouble scheduling it between the sniffing little girls, letting them play with his leg hair and trying to kiss them.

