Kansas City, MO

Faith in KC: The Salvation Army

By Taylor Hemness
 5 days ago
The Salvation Army, and the opportunities for giving it provides, are well known to most of us, especially around the holidays.

Most people have seen, and even donated, to a red kettle at one point. The Salvation Army angel trees can be spotted all around Kansas City as well.

But did you know that The Salvation Army is a faith-based organization?

For this month's episode of Faith in KC, KSHB 41's Taylor Hemness speaks to Major Kelly Collins, divisional commander for Kansas and Western Missouri . She shares how her faith has been impacted during 35 years of service to the Salvation Army and what working for the Army is like, especially during the holidays.

