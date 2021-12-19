ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Blood Services requests donations amid shortage

 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A not-for-profit blood service in Mississippi says it's facing an urgent need for donations from people with all blood types. Mississippi Blood Services is the only blood center headquartered in Mississippi...

WDAM-TV

Mississippi animal shelter in need of donations

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local non-profit needs help from the community this holiday season. The Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League is in need of donations. The shelter currently has about 20 cats and 25 dogs in-house and many of them need vaccines and veterinary care. Shelter officials say...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDVM 25

Nationwide blood supply shortage affects Frederick health

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The American Red Cross has been dealing with a blood shortage for months due to a decrease in donors. Frederick Health which is the largest healthcare system in Frederick County is one of the many hospitals that have been affected by the shortage. But, like many other are making sure that […]
FREDERICK, MD
Mississippi State
KAAL-TV

Blood donations urgently needed, supply historically low

(ABC 6 News) - Blood supply shortages are still prominent across the country right now, including in our area. There are a lot of contributing factors to this low supply right now including the pandemic and this time of year is known for people not going out and donating blood because of the busy holiday season.
newsy.com

Surgeries In Peril Because Of National Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross is sending out a plea for help as the national blood supply hits a 10-year low. Dr. Baia Lasky of the American Red Cross says the national blood shortage is "very severe," and seasonal illnesses, rising COVID cases and holidays threaten to make the shortage even worse.
SAN DIEGO, CA
poncacitynow.com

OBI Asking People to Donate Blood During Nationwide Blood Shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)– According to the American Red Cross, the nation’s blood supply is at one of its lowest levels in years. The organization said blood centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of blood. At the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI), there’s...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
klif.com

Red Cross Faces Blood Shortage

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The American Red Cross says it’s facing the lowest holiday season blood supply and donor turnout that it’s experienced in more than a decade. The North Texas Region has had extremely low donor turnout in recent months, even while the demand for blood is unabated. Red Cross officials say donors were eager to participate last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that sense of urgency did not carry over into 2021. Because of that the Red Cross has developed some incentives. Donors who schedule and keep appointments will receive such things as Red Cross long-sleeve shirts, Red Cross socks, and Amazon gift cards.
DENTON, TX
KOCO

Oklahoma Blood Institute donations after devastating tornadoes

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Blood Institute is donating blood after the devastating tornadoes. Blood is desperately needed after the tornadoes tore through multiple states. The OBI is responding to help those in need. They are asking you to donate blood this weekend to help the blood shortage not only in the Midwest but also in our own state.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WJTV 12

Blood supply “devastatingly low” in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Service (MBS) leaders said Mississippi is facing a severe blood shortage. They said the supply is at “an all-time low,” with an empty stock of many blood types. There is less than a one-day supply of all blood types. According to MBS leaders, blood is needed is every two […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
osfhealthcare.org

Blood donation: A call to action

We have entered a dangerous time. Our national health care system is being pushed to its limits. We urgently need blood donations on a local and national level. Blood cannot be manufactured or replicated. Donations are the only way for us to maintain our supply. Stephanie Heubi, manager for Laboratory...
wagmtv.com

Severe blood shortage, donors needed

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - There is a dire need for blood and the Red Cross is asking donors to step up and help. Tom Hinman, the market manager for the American Red Cross Northern New England says, “the blood shortage is as low as I’ve seen it in the 8 years that I’ve worked for the Red Cross.”
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
WDAM-TV

Vitalant hosts blood drive amidst holiday shortage

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday season is a time of giving, but giving blood donations isn’t always on people’s minds. That’s why Vitalant brought their donation buses to turtle creek mall for a blood drive Tuesday. To get into the Christmas spirit, Vitalant offered prizes...
HATTIESBURG, MS

