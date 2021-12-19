Mississippi Blood Services requests donations amid shortage

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The American Red Cross says it’s facing the lowest holiday season blood supply and donor turnout that it’s experienced in more than a decade. The North Texas Region has had extremely low donor turnout in recent months, even while the demand for blood is unabated. Red Cross officials say donors were eager to participate last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that sense of urgency did not carry over into 2021. Because of that the Red Cross has developed some incentives. Donors who schedule and keep appointments will receive such things as Red Cross long-sleeve shirts, Red Cross socks, and Amazon gift cards.

DENTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO