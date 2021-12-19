ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ramarni Crosby murder: Two women arrested

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo women have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Gloucester. Ramarni Crosby,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 23

ali
5d ago

They deserve the death penalty! This kid had a full life ahead of him! They don’t deserve to be on this earth! Monsters, at that young of a age? Imagine what they will be later in life!

Reply
23
Susie Thurman
5d ago

So sad, that kids, nowadays, are so heartless and reckless...😢

Reply(3)
22
WTH30EZ
3d ago

they may be just teenagers but teenagers know the difference between wrong and right.....maximum jail time for all...none of that crap in EASY-CAMP until 21yrs-25yrs old. His parents are without their child for the rest of their lives...then so should their parents! at least they could visit his parents has to visit a grave! maximum

Reply
2
Related
WREG

Two women charged after shooting woman in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two women are behind bars after they shot another woman in the face last month, Memphis Police said on Sunday. Investigators said a woman was trying to leave an apartment complex along Jackson Avenue in Nutbush when Beatrice Broyles, 25 and Asia Dowdy, 23 decided the woman wasn’t going anywhere. Detectives said the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime#Police#Bbc West
WSAV News 3

5 arrested in connection with South Carolina murder

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people have been arrested in the fatal November shooting of a man in Darlington County, according to authorities. Martez Draequan Commander, Paul Jermain Sexton, Shykeem Shakur McCoy, Devarious Senceir Wilson and Rector Tyrin Bishop have been arrested by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, according […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
BBC

Man guilty of killing nephew while mother was on school run

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his three-month-old baby nephew while the boy's mother was out on the school run. Arlo Breslin died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury" at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June 2018, West Midlands Police said. James Scott, of Church...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

WATCH: Killer caught on CCTV laughing with friend before stabbing him

A killer and the friend he murdered were captured on film laughing together shortly before he stabbed him to death with a large 'Rambo'-style knife. Sean Bulle was arrested in Shrewsbury two days after he stabbed Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, outside a flat when he became irritated with him following a drug deal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed

A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks. Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May. Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham...
SOCIETY
WREG

Suspect arrested in murder of Memphis officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man was arrested Wednesday for the 2015 shooting death of an off-duty Memphis police officer. Lorenzo Clark, 42, was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals task force members in the 3000 block of Emerald in Fox Meadows, MPD announced. Officer Terence Oldridge, who was also Clark’s neighbor, was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Man jailed over 'single punch' Colchester car park fight death

A man who killed another man with a single punch during a car park fight has been jailed for 13 years. Brodie Groome, 27, of Brightlingsea, Essex, attacked Steven Warburton during a night out in Colchester in August 2020, leaving him unconscious. The 46-year-old died of his injuries three weeks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ava White: Police release image of van after girl stabbed to death

A van driver near the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old girl may have witnessed something "vital", police said. Ava White was out with friends in Liverpool when she was attacked on Thursday and died shortly afterwards. The occupants of a silver Enterprise van spotted in the vicinity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two women arrested after newborn baby found dead in Doncaster

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in Doncaster. Police said they had been called along with the ambulance service to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, at 12:15 GMT. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Woman Arrested In 2014 Murder Of Landlord In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A North Carolina woman is under arrest in the 2014 murder of her landlord in Carroll County, the Maryland State Police said Thursday. Charity Sophia Goodwin, 38, was arrested Monday in the wake of her indictment earlier this month on murder charges and related offenses in the shooting death of 50-year-old Prakash Rampatsingh. Rampatsingh’s body was discovered on a dirt road in Hampstead the morning of June 27, 2014, police said. His pickup truck was later found abandoned in Prince George’s County. Detectives suspect Goodwin, Rampatsingh’s tenant at the time, abducted and killed her landlord during a confrontation at a rental property in Baltimore three days before his body was found. Goodwin is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, armed robbery and motor vehicle theft, among other offenses, police said. The 38-year-old remains in custody in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina, while awaiting extradition back to Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy