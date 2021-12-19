Ramarni Crosby murder: Two women arrested
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Gloucester. Ramarni Crosby,...www.bbc.com
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Gloucester. Ramarni Crosby,...www.bbc.com
They deserve the death penalty! This kid had a full life ahead of him! They don’t deserve to be on this earth! Monsters, at that young of a age? Imagine what they will be later in life!
So sad, that kids, nowadays, are so heartless and reckless...😢
they may be just teenagers but teenagers know the difference between wrong and right.....maximum jail time for all...none of that crap in EASY-CAMP until 21yrs-25yrs old. His parents are without their child for the rest of their lives...then so should their parents! at least they could visit his parents has to visit a grave! maximum
Comments / 23