ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Three Women Hospitalized After Shooting Saturday Night

CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsZlY_0dR3HAKo00

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Three women are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being shot Saturday night, according to Baltimore City Police.

On December 18, around 9:11 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Streeper Street for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three women, ages 31, 25, and 60, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the legs.

The three women were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

The victims told police they were standing outside when an unknown assailant approached on foot and opened fire.

Southeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments / 5

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

17-Year-Old Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries In Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting in Baltimore on Thursday afternoon sent a 17-year-old to the hospital, police said. About 2:20 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 1100 block of Shields Place, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The teen was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

ATM Stolen In Smash And Grab At Pikesville 7-Eleven, Police Say

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An ATM was stolen in Pikesville early Friday morning, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded around 4 a.m. to a 7-Eleven on the 400 block of Pikesville Road for the theft. Investigators believe a van backed into the building and the suspects placed the ATM into the back of the van before fleeing. It’s the latest in a string, of ATM thefts in the area in which police report a van backing into a business before suspects make off with the machine. An investigation is ongoing, police said. There is no word on any arrests made.
PIKESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

No One Hurt In Christmas Eve House Fire In Loch Raven, Baltimore Firefighters Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — No one was hurt after a Loch Raven family’s home caught fire on Christmas Eve, authorities said. The fire was reported sometime Friday morning at a home on Lydonlea Avenue, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department. The fire department said crews arrived quickly and were able to get the flames under control within an hour. Everyone inside the home made it out safely and no one was hurt, the fire department said. There’s no word yet on a cause. City Councilman Mark Conway said he spoke with the family, who told him they lost nearly everything in the fire. “They are all safe, but they lost their home and almost all of their belongings in the blaze,” Conway said. Conway said he’s working with a neighborhood association to support the family in their time of need. I spoke with the family who lives at the house which caught fire this morning on Lydonlea Way. Fortunately, they are all safe, but they lost their home and almost all of their belongings in the blaze. My heart goes out to them as they process this and begin to rebuild. pic.twitter.com/BpSR6hEcDG — Councilman Mark Conway (@MarkConway4th) December 24, 2021
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Officer Keona Holley Dies A Week After Ambush Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officer Keona Holley has died after she was removed from life support Thursday afternoon, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Holley was in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay early Thursday morning when she was ambushed and shot, police said. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The mother of four was working overtime on the shift, according to police. She joined the department in 2019. Two men were arrested the next day after police recovered a vehicle of interest based on surveillance video reviewed by detectives. They are being held without bail. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Woman Arrested In 2014 Murder Of Landlord In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A North Carolina woman is under arrest in the 2014 murder of her landlord in Carroll County, the Maryland State Police said Thursday. Charity Sophia Goodwin, 38, was arrested Monday in the wake of her indictment earlier this month on murder charges and related offenses in the shooting death of 50-year-old Prakash Rampatsingh. Rampatsingh’s body was discovered on a dirt road in Hampstead the morning of June 27, 2014, police said. His pickup truck was later found abandoned in Prince George’s County. Detectives suspect Goodwin, Rampatsingh’s tenant at the time, abducted and killed her landlord during a confrontation at a rental property in Baltimore three days before his body was found. Goodwin is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, armed robbery and motor vehicle theft, among other offenses, police said. The 38-year-old remains in custody in Mecklenberg County, North Carolina, while awaiting extradition back to Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Link Remains Found In Maryland To Missing Woman

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Detectives in Maryland’s Montgomery County say they’ve identified the skeletal remains of a missing Silver Spring woman. The county’s police department said in a news release Thursday that DNA analysis linked the remains to Brenda Lee Hopkins. Police said there is no evidence that suggests foul play is involved in Hopkins’ disappearance. Detectives suspect that Hopkins may have suffered from Alzheimer’s and wandered away from her home. She was reported missing in August of 2018. Detectives said their investigation into Hopkins’ whereabouts was somewhat complicated by the fact that they were unable to confirm an exact date that she was last seen. Her remains were found in April off of a highway in a small, wooded area. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

‘A Dedicated Servant’: Baltimore Ravens Salute Slain Police Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are honoring Keona Holley, a city police officer who died Thursday after she was removed from life support one week after being shot in the line of duty. “With deepest condolences and respect, we salute Keona Holley — a dedicated servant who inspired and protected the community she dearly loved,” the team said in a message posted Friday on the franchise’s Twitter account. Holley, 39, had been on life support in the hospital for the past week after she was shot in a Dec. 16 ambush in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood. “From her time helping others as a nurse’s assistant, to her past several years valiantly serving as a member of the Baltimore City police department, Officer Holley always felt it was her duty to assist those in need,” the statement said. SEE MORE: Condolences Pour In For Officer Holley’s Loved Ones The franchise said it is offering its full support to the mother of four’s family. “May she rest in peace, and may her positive impact and spirit forever resonate in our community,” the franchise said. Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2gchfCopyF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 24, 2021
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Crime Stoppers#City Police#Women Hospitalized After
CBS Baltimore

Firebug Grinch Burned Hagerstown Cemetery Wreaths On Christmas Eve, Police Say

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to several wreaths laid at a Hagerstown cemetery overnight, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said. Troopers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1 a.m. on Friday to the Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, where witnesses reported seeing a man standing by a fire. There, they found 43-year-old Peter Custer, of Harrisburg. Officials said Custer took plastic wreaths from at least three burial plots and set them alight on an access road. During his arrest, officials said Custer claimed he was “trying to save the earth” and that “plastic wreaths were non-biodegradable.” “This desecration at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park is morally wrong. Disturbing final resting places is contemptible, criminal and will not be tolerated,” State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said. Geraci was held in a local detention center before he was released on his own recognizance.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 19, Stabbed To Death In Owings Mills, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday in Owings Mills, authorities said. Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers were called to Trolod Court, where they found Austin Knee suffering from a stab wound, Baltimore County Police said. Despite life-saving efforts by police and paramedics, the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. No information about a possible motive or suspect in the case has been released. The stabbing remains under investigation.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Overnight Shooting In Baltimore Leaves Man Dead, Woman Wounded

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in Baltimore, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 1 a.m. near the corner of Mosher Street and Myrtle Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Patrol officers called to the scene found a man shot multiple times and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Aberdeen Man, 28, Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Harford County man was killed Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Aberdeen. The deadly crash happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Philadelphia Boulevard, according to the Aberdeen Police Department. When police arrived at the scene, they found passersby trying to revive James Tyler Blevins. The 28-year-old was taken to an area hospital but did not survive. Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that Blevins was struck by a vehicle that drove away afterward. Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver sedan with Pennsylvania plates. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact either Maryland State Police (410-996-7800) or the Aberdeen Police Department (410-272-2121).
ABERDEEN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In South Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed in south Baltimore Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 2900 block of Hollins Ferry Road for a reported shooting, where they found the man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Colleagues, Friends Of Officer Keona Holley Hold Vigil At Site Of Ambush Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The prayers are loud and clear for a Baltimore City police officer shot in the line of duty last week. As she fights for her life at Shock Trauma Wednesday night, friends and total strangers gathered together showing their support. Standing at the scene of the crime, neighbors came together in prayer where officer Keona Holley was shot just five days ago “I am praying for a miracle, I am asking God to put his hands on her heal her. Nobody should go through the holidays without a family member” said neighbor Sharon Cottrell. For the Curtis Bay community she...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Critically Injured In Essex Shooting

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A man was suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot Monday afternoon in Essex, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the first block of Glenwood Road, where they found the man. He was rushed to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. Detectives are asking anyone who might have information about this shooting to contact them at 410-307-2020. Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

21-Year-Old Woman In Critical Condition After SE Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in southeast Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officers responded around 5:25 p.m. to the 500 block of Loneys Lane, where they found the woman shot multiple times. She was rushed to an area hospital. Homicide detectives have been notified due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two ATM Thefts, One Successful, Reported On Loch Raven Boulevard

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —Less than two hours after an attempted ATM theft in Towson on Loch Raven Boulevard, an ATM was successfully stolen along the same road in Baltimore early this morning, police said. Baltimore County Police said they responded around 3 a.m. to an attempted burglary near Loch Raven and Goucher Boulevard, where they learned a vehicle was seen reversing into a location multiple times. They were unable to get in, and left the scene, police said. Less than two hours later, at 4:30 a.m., Baltimore City police responded to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road near Loch Raven Boulevard, where a white van was reportedly used to smash into a location and the suspects successfully took an ATM machine. Police said the van was last seen fleeing on Loch Raven Boulevard. The two smash and grabs are the latest in a string of ATM thefts spanning months in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Investigate Deadly Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police continue to investigate a deadly crash last week in Baltimore County. It happened about 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the ramp connecting Merritt Boulevard to Eastern Avenue, Baltimore County Police said. Police said a 2007 Honda Civic was heading north on the ramp when it crashed into a utility pole. The driver, 19-year-old Joshua Bandoo, and a passenger, 20-year-old Colby Boyd, died at the scene. Three other passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. No word yet on the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘It Was Like A Horror Movie’: Pikesville Child Bitten By Raccoon

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An 8-year-old girl in Pikesville was bitten by a raccoon Monday afternoon as she was arriving home from school. After rabies shots, she’s feeling okay. Ruby Fink was walking up the driveway with her younger brother, Jaret, when a raccoon charged and jumped on her outside their home. “You can think about it in your mind, actually getting bitten would be so scary but then if you’re the one getting bitten it’s actually scary,” Ruby said. “This is like the rarest thing that can happen to you.” Her dad Steve, who saw the attack from the window, said the...
PIKESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pro-Police Group Holds Prayer Vigil For Recovery Of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore officer Keona Holley continues to fight for her life in the ICU, community members came together Tuesday evening to pray for her recovery. We Back Blue, a pro-law enforcement organization, held a prayer vigil outside the southeast police precinct. One by one, candles were lit, with dozens coming to pray for Holley’s life. Four days earlier, Holley was in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay about 1:30 a.m. when she was ambushed and shot, police said. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two men were arrested Friday after police recovered a vehicle of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy