Deadly Overnight On San Francisco Bay Area Freeways; CHP Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol was investigating four deadly accidents on Bay Area freeways early Sunday, including a fiery crash on I-580 that claimed a life.

California Highway Patrol officer Eric Anderson said one person was killed around 1:10 a.m. when they were hit while crossing northbound Highway 101 near Trimble Road in San Jose.

A second fatal accident was reported at 1:09 a.m. on I-880 in Milpitas, where a pedestrian reportedly jumped in front of a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes just south of the off-ramp of Tasman Drive, also known as Great Mall Parkway.

At 1:31 a.m., officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 just north of Trimble Road near State Route 87. At least 5 vehicles were involved in the accident and one fatality was reported.

The CHP shut down all the lanes while they investigated the accident. The cause of the crash remained under investigation and the victim’s name has not been released.

Then at 2:35 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on eastbound I-580 in Dublin near the Hopyard Road off ramp.

When they arrived, they discovered that three vehicles had been involved in a collision. The force of the crash ignited a fire that consumed one of the cars. At least one person in the charred vehicle was killed.

At least two other people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

No other details were available. The name of the victim has not been released.