The Cougars defeated 3A Yamhill-Carlton 60-42 to extend their winning streak to five.The Gervais girls basketball team has continued to carve out its place among the top teams at 2A by battling against schools of all sizes. The Cougars most recently bested 3A foe Yamhill-Carlton 60-42 on Friday, Dec. 17. The contest against the Tigers marks the fourth game in eight that Gervais has faced an opponent outside the 2A classification. The Cougars are 2-2 in those inter-classification matchups; Gervais came up short against 3A Willamina and 1A Country Christian, but found victories against 4A Valley Catholic and 3A...

GERVAIS, OR ・ 28 MINUTES AGO