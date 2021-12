Governor Brian Kemp's statement on death of former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson:. "Georgia has lost a giant, one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Johnny Isakson personified what it means to be a Georgian. Johnny was also a dear friend to Marty, the girls, and me - as he was to so many. He answered the call to public service many times over his career as a state legislator, minority leader in the Georgia House, chair of the State Board of Education, Congressman, and finally as Senator.

