ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Do you prefer drinking your coffee black?

By Erin Blakemore
SFGate
 5 days ago

- - - How do you take your coffee?. Your answer to that question might be dictated by your DNA. That is the implication of a recent study in Scientific Reports that delves into the genetic markers of coffee drinkers. It showed that people whose genes predispose them to metabolize caffeine...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Thing to Drink If You Have Gout?

Gout is a condition that is associated with high levels of uric acid in the blood, which forms crystals that accumulate around the joints, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling. People with gout have a high risk of kidney stones. Drinks or foods high in purines can increase...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Vegetables Away Immediately If You Notice This

If you shop at the farmers' market, you may get giddy when you see beautiful-looking vegetables. Once you buy them, you might come up with lots of ideas of how you'll turn them into a dish, such as a soup, salad accompaniments, a side dish, or a main course. When you get home, however, you may put everything away in the fridge and realize your ideas aren't going to work out. Perhaps you shop once a week at the grocery store or shop online, and you have more vegetables than you know what to do with in your fridge. Don't worry, it happens to the best of us.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Coffee#Dark Chocolate#Milk Chocolate#Caffeine#Food Drink#Scientific Reports#Northwestern University
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Drink Coffee For Energy & Sleep Might Surprise You

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Let's talk about caffeine. According to the National Coffee Association, we're drinking more coffee than ever:. According to a study of 2,259 Hungarians on the...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Well+Good

A Gastroenterologist’s Best Advice for Drinking Coffee if You Have IBS

Due to its caffeine content, coffee can cause adverse side effects for people with sensitive stomachs, especially those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). “It stimulates the gut to function more quickly, thus increasing gut motility,” says gastroenterologist Niket Sonpal, MD, FACP, DABIM. This is why doctors often don’t recommend coffee for IBS patients, as it can cause diarrhea and stomach pain.
FOOD & DRINKS
NPR

You don't have to drink to celebrate the holiday season

The holiday season is upon us, meaning it's time to reflect on another pandemic year — and raise our glasses to celebrate the big and small joys that have kept us going. Drinking has been a big part of winter holiday celebrations for nearly thousands of years. "It's been around for a long time, and since the beginning of time, there have also been people who have not been able to use alcohol in moderation," says Dr. Anna Lembke, a psychiatrist at Stanford University and the author of Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Abundance.
FOOD & DRINKS
sprudge.com

Do You Love Coffee Without Cream Or Sugar? It Could Be Genetic

If you feel like your love of coffee is in your blood, you may just be right. Well, not your blood, but your genes, which is probably better than coffee-blood, that doesn’t sound healthy. A new study finds that your genes may determine whether you favor black coffee or sweeter coffee drinks.
FOOD & DRINKS
thekatynews.com

Pros and Cons of Black Coffee

For many of us, a cup of black coffee at the point of the day acts as an immediate mood booster. The strong aroma with long-lasting taste gives you a rejuvenating feeling. The scent of coffee takes us to entirely a new world, even if it’s for a limited timeframe.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Happens If You Drink a Lot of Cranberry Juice? Side Effects

Although cranberry juice is safe to consume in moderation, drinking too much can cause side effects such as upset stomach, diarrhea, and blood sugar spikes. In the past, it was believed that cranberry juice can slow the growth of bacteria and therefore is useful in treating urinary tract infections. However, recent studies have shown that although cranberry juice may help prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract wall, it doesn’t do enough to make a significant difference.
FOOD & DRINKS
matadornetwork.com

You don’t know Southeast Asian coffee until you’ve tried these 5 regional styles

With the way coffee is marketed these days, you’d think every cup of java is either a flat white, macchiato, cold brew – or if you’re a real aficionado, a V60-made, acid-free paper-filtered pour over. But long before third wave coffee was even a trend, Southeast Asian coffee drinkers had already been enjoying their caffeinated beverages in exciting and interesting ways. Here in Southeast Asia (where coffea arabica was first planted over four centuries ago) your morning dose of caffeine might not look the way you expect.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy