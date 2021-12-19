ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Webb City Football: Celebrating Sweet 16

By Shea Schrader
 5 days ago

In this KODE special, Action 12’s Shea Schrader and Max Preston sit down with Webb City head coach John Roderique to talk about the Cardinals’ historic season, which was capped off by the program’s 16th ever state championship win. Plus, seniors Cooper Crouch and Cade Wilson join to give their perspective on having their names etched in the history books.

Lions bounce back with dominant win over Lincoln

JOPLIN, MO. — After suffering their first conference loss on Thursday to Central Missouri, the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team was looking to get things back on track Saturday against Lincoln and head into the Christmas break on a high note. The game was all Lions from start to finish as they got the 103-58 […]
Pitt men and women fall to UCM

Both the Pitt State men and women hosted Central Missouri Saturday afternoon at John Lance Arena. The women dropped their game to UCM 70-61, while the men fell 66-58. The women next face Tabor College at home Dec 29 and the men go on the road to face Missouri Western on New Years Day.
Where people in Missouri are moving to most

STACKER – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
