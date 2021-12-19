Webb City Football: Celebrating Sweet 16
In this KODE special, Action 12’s Shea Schrader and Max Preston sit down with Webb City head coach John Roderique to talk about the Cardinals’ historic season, which was capped off by the program’s 16th ever state championship win. Plus, seniors Cooper Crouch and Cade Wilson join to give their perspective on having their names etched in the history books.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
