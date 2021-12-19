Richard Rogers, architect, 1933-2021

Richard Conway, a special effects supervisor who collaborated closely with director Terry Gilliam, has died, his family announced. He was 79.
Conway began working in television in the 1960s, where he began his career working alongside Gerry Anderson. He worked on shows such as “Thunderbirds,” “Captain Scarlet” and “Joe 90”. While there, Conway met fellow visual effects pioneer George Gibbs and together they would go on to work on the 1969 classic “The Battle of Britain.”
From there, Conway segued into film work. He was a senior effects supervisor on Dino De Laurentiis’ “Flash Gordon.” It was Conway who created the unforgettable...
Comments / 0