Visual Art

Richard Rogers, architect, 1933-2021

Financial Times
 6 days ago

www.ft.com

Daily News

Award-winning author Joan Didion, acclaimed voice of ‘New Journalism,’ dead at age 87

Renowned writer Joan Didion, who emerged as a distinctive voice in the “New Journalism” of the 1960s to launch a decades-long and widely lauded career as an author, essayist and screenwriter, died Thursday at her Manhattan home. She was 87. The cause of her death was complications from Parkinson’s disease, according a statement from her publisher, Penguin Random House. “One of the the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Richard Rogers
Financial Times

In conversation with Andrew Mitchell

Politician with an insider's eye on what makes the country tick. Andrew Mitchell went through many of the UK's most established institutions, from public school to the army to the City of London and parliament, the Whips Office and the cabinet. His new book, “Beyond A Fringe”, refers not only...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

The Year in Artful Music (and Musicful Art): Sounds & Visions from 2021

In a year when the borders between art and everything else continued to grow ever more porous and open to potentiality, followers of art-adjacent music (and vice-versa) had much to appreciate. Historical examples lived on to show that the past was in many ways even more open and adventurous than the present, and then some contemporary happenings suggested we have a lot ­to look forward to in the future still. Herewith, some of 2021’s most treasured offerings in the realm of artful music (and musicful art). The Velvet Underground Todd Haynes’s impressionistic documentary about the multimedia incubation station that was the Velvet...
VISUAL ART
Variety

Special Effects Supervisor Richard Conway Dies at 79

Richard Conway, a special effects supervisor who collaborated closely with director Terry Gilliam, has died, his family announced. He was 79. Conway began working in television in the 1960s, where he began his career working alongside Gerry Anderson. He worked on shows such as “Thunderbirds,” “Captain Scarlet” and “Joe 90”.  While there, Conway met fellow visual effects pioneer George Gibbs and together they would go on to work on the 1969 classic “The Battle of Britain.” From there, Conway segued into film work. He was a senior effects supervisor on Dino De Laurentiis’  “Flash Gordon.” It was Conway who created the unforgettable...
CELEBRITIES
TIME

Joan Didion Didn't Offer Us Answers

Cool is the word used most often to describe her: the Coca-Colas and the cigarettes each morning, the leotard and the typewriter, the scotch and the shawl. California. Writing for the movies to make a living, making notes for the director , the short tight dispatches from the South and West.
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationCanada

Handel's 'Messiah' today: How classical music is contending with its colonial past and present

No work of western classical music is more closely associated with the Christmas season than German-born composer George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, which premiered in 1742. In recent years, audiences have been able to choose between performances modelled on those of the composer’s time, performances following the 19th-century tradition of massive choirs and modern instruments and even staged and choreographed renditions of the work. When COVID-19 curtailed live performances, online video presentations emerged as a new medium. This was in the wake of worldwide protests after George Floyd’s murder and a global invigoration of Black Lives Matter. Among artists in different...
MUSIC
The Baltimore Sun

When noted modernist painter Henri Matisse visited Baltimore and Etta Cone

The current Baltimore Museum of Art exhibition, “A Modern Influence: Henry Matisse, Etta Cone, and Baltimore,” recalls the intimate relationship between the artist and the legendary art collecting Cone sisters who acquired more than 700 works by the famed French painter between 1906 and 1949. Etta Cone first met Matisse in 1906 when the American art collector Sarah Stein took her to his Paris ...
BBC

Highlights from the career of architect Richard Rogers

Millennium Dome architect Lord Richard Rogers has died at the age of 88. One of the world's most successful and influential architects, he first came to prominence with his radical designs for the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Lloyd's of London building. BBC News looks back at his life...
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

Lauded modern British architect Richard Rogers dies at 88

LONDON — Richard Rogers, the British architect who helped change the look of modern cities by putting features like elevators and air ducts on the outside of his buildings, has died at 88. Rogers burst into public view in 1972 when work began on the Pompidou Centre in Paris,...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
designboom.com

pritzker prize winning architect richard rogers passes away at 88

Richard rogers, an icon of contemporary architecture. richard rogers, the british architect behind projects such as the pompidou centre in paris and the millennium dome in london, has died at the age of 88. his passing was confirmed last saturday evening, at his home in london. knighted in 1991 by...
WORLD

