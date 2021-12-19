Richard Rogers, architect, 1933-2021

In a year when the borders between art and everything else continued to grow ever more porous and open to potentiality, followers of art-adjacent music (and vice-versa) had much to appreciate. Historical examples lived on to show that the past was in many ways even more open and adventurous than the present, and then some contemporary happenings suggested we have a lot ­to look forward to in the future still. Herewith, some of 2021’s most treasured offerings in the realm of artful music (and musicful art). The Velvet Underground Todd Haynes’s impressionistic documentary about the multimedia incubation station that was the Velvet...

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO