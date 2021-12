The TWRP custom recovery is an essential tool for power users and enthusiasts who want to install third-party software on their Android phones. With it, you can flash new custom ROMs, take full data backups, modify protected files, and do much more with your device. But in order to do any of this, you need to have a device that’s officially supported by the TWRP project. Thankfully, the team behind the project keeps adding support for devices ever so often. Since our previous coverage, the team has expanded support to Xiaomi Mi 11 lineup, the Mi Mix 4, and more!

