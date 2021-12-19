ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is this the right addition?

By Halsey Cohen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the release of Call of Duty Vanguard, we had to wait and see. But now it’s finally time. Warzone has received an update, a brand new map. The new map is called Caldera and relates to a tropical island. So far from the gray of Verdansk, now it’s the sun’s...

Ubisoft’s NFTs Barely Traded – Games – News

At first glance, you might think so, but the point behind NFTs is their completely decentralized nature, so that no one can interfere with them. It also means that you don’t have any (legal) insurance that you would have with a normal purchase contract, because everything is recorded in the blockchain used by the NFT.
Indie Hades wins first Hugo gaming award – Games – News

Indie Hades became the first game ever to win a Hugo Award. These awards are for the best science fiction and fantasy stories of the past calendar year. For the first time, the “Best Video Game” award was presented. Hades is prison cell from a kind of roguelike,...
Video: Microchip implanted under the skin could be your COVID vaccine passport

A rice-sized microchip implanted under your skin could become your vaccine passport. A Swedish tech startup says its device could be customized to display people’s COVID-19 vaccination records, according to a video the South China Post posted Friday on Twitter. Epicenter, based in Stockholm, says anyone who opts for...
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
Eternals, a quirky addition to the MCU

Eternals is a very unique Marvel movie in it’s own right, likely due to the quirky nature of Director Chloe Zhao’s films in comparison to your typical Marvel motion picture. However, this flick provided a unique feel that many marvel fans didn’t appreciate, it was still widely enjoyed by audiences around the world.
Battlefield 2042’s first season may start in March 2022 – Games – News

Battlefield 2042’s first season may start in March 2022 at the earliest, according to information from popular data miner Battlefield Temporyal, which found 12 weeks of pre-season content in the game’s client. Temporyal reports on Twitter that there are weekly quests for twelve weeks “pre-season” in Battlefield 2042,...
Watch ‘The Matrix Resurrections Online Free Here’s How

The Matrix Revolutions Movie!! Here’s options for downloading or Watching Matrix 4 streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. The anticipated sequel to The Matrix has finally been announced, and the release date is set for December 2021. The original was released in 1999, but Keanu Reeves’s movie will be available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or HBO Max. It’s hard to keep up with so many new movies coming out this year-but luckily, there are plenty of ways you can watch The Matrix 4 online right now without paying a dime.
When does Escape from Tarkov’s New Year Twitch drop event start?

With the end of 2021, Battlestate is preparing to ring in the New Year by giving Escape from Tarkov players in-game drops from watching Twitch. Drops on Twitch will go to players who have watched any streamer in the Escape from Tarkov category on the platform. Players will get in-game items that range from weapons and gear to various other rare goodies. Those drops will be dished out “at certain intervals” of viewership, according to a release by Battlestate.
Arjen Lubach and Merol in the final Flemish version Smartest man | show

The game’s competition is familiar territory for Lubach en Merol, the stage name of Merel Baldé. The two actually participated in the program in the Netherlands, which was presented by Philip Frericks. Lubach even won the final when he competed in 2012. The Dutch are two of the...
