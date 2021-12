As a part of an effort to boost the balance between work and personal life and to enhance social well-being — as well as to simultaneously increase performance to advance economic competitiveness — weekends in the United Arab Emirates will shift from Fridays and Saturdays to Saturdays and Sundays, as the official work week for entities of the federal government of that country will become shorter than five days effective as of Saturday, January 1, 2022.

