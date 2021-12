With much of the news surrounding Major League Baseball on hold due to the lockout, fans can still look forward to the opening of the international free agency period on January 15, 2022. The Yankees are expected to spend most of their bonus pool on one player in Roderick Arias, who MLB.com ranks as the top overall prospect in this year’s class. In recent years, the Yankees have shifted from a strategy that involved casting a wide net during the international signing period to targeting their top prospect with an overwhelming amount of their bonus space. The change in tactics may be traced directly back to the Yankees missing out on a rising star in the sport who the team will now have to face for years to come.

