ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

HOUSES SOUGHT FOR REACH OUT FUNDRAISER

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 5 days ago

Reach Out Morongo Basin’s annual Parade of Homes has become a February tradition for desert dwellers. Locals and visitors to the area are always excited to see some of the desert’s most unusual, expansive, and beautiful domiciles. Because of the pandemic, last year’s event was canceled, but this year the event...

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pleasanton Express

Local businesses reach out to CCSCT

When Jolene Leon, Atascosa County Coordinator for Community Council of South Central Texas, reached out in search of a caterer for their end-of-year Christmas meeting, she was beyond blessed. She received a phone call from Junior Bosquez of Bosquez Automotive who asked about the event and what they were planning...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
z1077fm.com

2022 POINT-IN-TIME HOMELESS COUNT SEEKING VOLUNTEERS

In January, the annual census of homeless people, known as the Point-in-Time Count, will take place in communities throughout the United States. Reporter Ernest Figueroa tells us what it’s all about and how you can help…. The 2022 Point-in-Time Count takes place from Thursday, January 27, 2022. The results...
HOMELESS
z1077fm.com

JT SPORTSMAN’S CLUB TO BECOME PRIVATE CAMPGROUND AND RESTAURANT

After 74 years of outstanding Community Service, the Joshua Tree Sportsman’s club and its surrounding property will soon be a private campground and restaurant serving visitors to Joshua Tree National Park. According to spokesman Wayne Hamilton, the property the Sportsman’s Club owns on Sunburst is in escrow and has been since July. Despite social media claims, the new buyers are not the adjoining Autocamp. Hamilton said Autocamp had made an offer before they closed on the property they are now developing, that offer was not accepted, and they are not the buyer. One of the principals of the Autocamp organization and his wife are the buyers. Hamilton said they are purchasing the property to upgrade the campground and convert the existing meeting hall into a restaurant. He said the new owners are planning to continue the Gem and Mineral show, 2022 will be the 50th annual. Hamilton said they will continue to be the Sportsman’s Club Organization and remain active in the community for many years to come. Escrow is expected to close by the end of May.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
z1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS SENIOR CENTER HOLIDAY HOURS AND EVENTS

With the upcoming holiday season, there will be special events and hours at the Twentynine Palms Senior Center. The Twentynine Palms Senior Center Christmas Party will be held on Thursday, December 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and all seniors are invited to attend. A ham dinner with all the fixings, cake and goodies and more will be served. There will be gifts and giveaways too. Please be advised that CDC protocols and mask mandates will be observed.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Harrison
z1077fm.com

HVCC MEETING TOMORROW FOR LAST TIME IN 2021

The Homestead Valley Community Council regular meeting falls late this month, and will be held tomorrow (December 20th) The Council decided not to cancel the meeting because there are too many important subjects that cannot wait until the January meeting. Comments on the proposed Stagecoach Solar project are due by December 22, redistricting comments are also needed. If you have comments or questions for County Supervisor Dawn Rowe, law enforcement, or the department, they will be welcome at the meeting.
POLITICS
z1077fm.com

NEW DEPUTIES IN THE MORONGO BASIN

On yesterday’s Up Close Show, the guest was Captain Luke Niles, Commander of the Morongo Basin Station of the San Bernardino County Sherrif’s Department. During his conversation with host Gary Daigneault, he announced that the Morongo Basin Station would be hiring four new deputies. “We’re going to add...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy