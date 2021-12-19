Ohio's GOP governor to deploy National Guard to Ohio hospitals as COVID-19 cases supersede 2020 cases with Cleveland and Akron among the targeted cities....Ohio ranks seventh among the states as to the number of COVID-19 cases....By Kathy Wray Coleman
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Beginning on Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (pictured), a Republican seeking reelection next year, is deploying 1,050 Ohio National Guard members, including nurses and medical staff, for assistance with ongoing staff shortages across the state in hospitals dealing with increasing COVID-19 cases, particularly in cities in Northeast Ohio...clevelandurbannews.com
