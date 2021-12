Disney Cruise Line has been hard at work bringing their newest ship to life — the Disney Wish!. The Disney Wish will officially set sail for the FIRST time on June 9th, 2022, and guests who are on board will be treated to a bunch of first-of-its-kind experiences. We’ve been sharing all of the latest construction updates (including a first look at the rooms!) and now we’ve got a look at the newest addition!

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO