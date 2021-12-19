The Complete Guide to ChatBots and How They Will Revolutionize Customer Service

According to Rasmussen Reports, a staggering 62% of U.S adult Americans favor legalizing marijuana. I bet you a good amount of them consume cannabis products, legally and illegally. A surprising percentage of the population still is not fully aware of what Delta 8 is and how it works. When anyone hears legal THC, the questions are bound to flood in. It’s the same when many learn that delta-8 is a part of the CBD industry. Not only that, but it is federally unregulated. Like its famous predecessors, CBD and delta-9, Delta-8 is a cannabinoid that has gained tremendous appeal in the industry. Ultimately, Delta-8 is a legal alternative to marijuana. Its effects are a little milder, and there are potential health benefits. Delta-8 began being touted as a “lite” version of marijuana, which raised serious concerns amongst everyone about how this cannabis variant is made and legal. Since Delta-8 only contains less than 0.3% THC, many users are looking for confirmation that this cannabidiol will indeed give them a high, but this will not pose any legal problems—providing a state where delta-9 THC is illegal an alternative.

