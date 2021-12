In this article Dom Morley shares his product of 2021, a valve mic pre and EQ which shares its heritage with the incredibly high end gear from DW Fearn. This is a beautiful mic amp and EQ that I came across this year, and has very quickly become a studio favourite for me. If you haven’t heard of the company, the Hazelrigg brothers work with Doug Fearn of D.W.Fearn - maker of incredibly high-end studio gear. I believe the Hazelrigg philosophy is to try and get the uncompromising audio standards that D.W.Fearn is famous for to a more cost-conscious audience, and in a slightly smaller package (2U instead of the usual 3U of the D.W. Fearn gear).

