Jewish Family Services hosts food drive for families in need

By Jordan Betts
 5 days ago
The Jewish Family Services is asking for your help on Sunday when it comes to their food drive.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, they will be collecting food donations in the front circle drive of the Jewish Community Campus.

Things they need include crackers, canned chicken, vegetable and paper towels. They will also be taking non-perishable food items, personal care items and paper goods.

The pantry at Jewish Family Services provides support for more than 800 families within their two locations.

