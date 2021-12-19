ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brooklyn borough president-elect discusses new mayor, solitary confinement, COVID

By Dan Mannarino
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3qXS_0dR3D96o00

NEW YORK — While New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams builds his administration, another politician is preparing to take over his position as Brooklyn borough president.

Brooklyn borough president-elect Antonio Reynoso joined PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino to discuss his upcoming administration, Adams’ appointees for commissioner of NYPD and DOC, his position on solitary confinement and fighting COVID-19.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

LG.945
5d ago

Stop and frisk, Punitive segregation ( it is not solitary segregation) TNT, NYPD's anti crime units and the broken windows programs SHOULD OF NEVER BEEN DISMANTLED AND ABOLISHED. These programs worked and needed TWEAKING at best and better oversight, but not gotten rid off. The powers that be dropped the ball on this.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

NY COVID latest: Saturday, December 25, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. Cardinal Dolan: Midnight Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral to be at full capacity despite COVID surge Despite a surge in COVID cases across […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Tourism takes a hit as omicron sparks NYC COVID surge

NEW YORK — Christmastime is typically the season that drives tourism in New York City, but it turns out that omicron is spreading in some of the most popular spots. The city’s latest COVID data shows Manhattan’s highest positivity rate is in the West Village and Meatpacking District, where the seven-day average is above 16%. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

15 more NYPD officers should be disciplined for conduct during George Floyd protests, CCRB finds

NEW YORK — With investigations ongoing into NYPD action during Black Lives Matter protests in New York City, the police department’s oversight agency ruled an additional 15 officers should be disciplined. They’d already determined 65 other officers were guilty of misconduct during the protests after George Floyd’s death. The Civilian Complaint Review Board recommended the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Health
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

Paterson mayor considers indoor mask mandate, talks schools going remote

NEW JERSEY – COVID-19 cases in New Jersey skyrocketed 42% in one day. The state reported more than 9,700 cases of COVID on Wednesday, prompting local officials to take drastic measures. After Thursday, schools in Paterson will go fully remote until mid-January. Mayor Andre Sayegh told PIX11 News he is strongly considering an indoor mask […]
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

NYCHA agrees to extend mold, leak protections to privately managed buildings

NEW YORK — NYCHA agreed Thursday to offer protections for residents whose homes are transitioning from Section 9 to Section 8 housing. The decision in the case — brought about by a class action lawsuit from Metro IAF affiliates Manhattan Together, South Bronx Churches and a collection of NYCHA residents — provides “robust protections to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Solitary Confinement#Nypd#Mayor#Doc
PIX11

Newark mayor plans vaccine mandate as newest measure to ease COVID spread

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka will sign an executive order Monday requiring proof of vaccination to enter some businesses. The announcement comes two days after Baraka instated an indoor mask mandate in response to a concerning surge in COVID-19 numbers. The new executive will require customers 5 years old and older to show […]
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

NJ breaks daily COVID record for 2nd day in a row

NEW JERSEY — The Garden State shattered its previous record for COVID cases in a day for the second straight day, data released Thursday showed. There were 15,482 new COVID cases reported amid the ongoing spread of the delta variant along with a surge in the omicorn variant and a jump in testing ahead of […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Rally in Times Square for Staten Island Amazon workers attempting to unionize

TIMES SQUARE — Wednesday night’s rally in Manhattan gave Amazon employees high visibility in their continued efforts to unionize the company’s Staten Island warehouse. The group — known as the Amazon Labor Union — tried unsuccessfully in October to get the required number of signatures in order to trigger a vote. This time around, the group’s […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka tests positive for COVID-19

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka tested positive for COVID-19, he said. The mayor said he is asymptomatic, and so far his family has not tested positive for the virus. Monday, New Jersey’s largest city announced it was requiring that masks be worn in all public buildings with coronavirus cases on the rise. Baraka […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy