Brooklyn borough president-elect discusses new mayor, solitary confinement, COVID

NEW YORK — While New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams builds his administration, another politician is preparing to take over his position as Brooklyn borough president.

Brooklyn borough president-elect Antonio Reynoso joined PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino to discuss his upcoming administration, Adams’ appointees for commissioner of NYPD and DOC, his position on solitary confinement and fighting COVID-19.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

