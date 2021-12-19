ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Black and Gold Fan Segment: Week 15

By Nick Sorensen
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGkfY_0dR3D8E500

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Every year members of the Renegade Tailgate come together to make the holiday special for a deserving family in need. This year their generosity will be felt by many as a joint effort in “love bags” for the homeless.

Fan Sound Off Segment: If you had the chance to be the General Manager for the day what would you do?

Fan of the Week: Tim Fantone, Plum, Pennsylvania.

Finally, catch Tailgate with Jess to watch her make bacon wrapped jalapenos.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Entertainment
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Plum, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Romolo Chocolates seeing annual increase in business for the holidays

One local chocolate shop is seeing their annual increase in business around the holidays. The parking lot at Romolo Chocolates on West 8th Street has been busy all week long. Many families preparing for holiday gatherings and purchasing sponge candy and other sweets. The owner says transactions are as high as they were this time […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie residents choosing to shop local for the holiday season

Many Erie shoppers are buying presents from local small businesses this holiday season, according to the owner of Greengarden Place establishment. “It has absolutely been an amazing Christmas season for me. I’m so thankful and humbled by the amount of local shoppers that we have had and that are specifically coming in to shop local,” […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PACA is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local

Each week, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com teams up with Superstore Joe and the Auto Express Resale Center to give back to one local nonprofit making a difference in the community. Performing Arts Collective Alliance (PACA) is this week’s winner of $250, part of Loving Giving Local. Tune in to JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m. to […]
CHARITIES
YourErie

Community supporting local sporting goods store during the holidays

The owner of one local sporting goods store says the community is showing their support this holiday season. The owner of Sports Obsession says between customers supporting the three regional NFL teams and the holidays approaching, business has been great this year. He says, recently, Buffalo Bills merchandise sales have been very much as merchandise […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black And Gold#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Wednesday (12-22-21) is the final palindrome of 2021

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) Are you familiar with palindromes? Radar, level, kayak? According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a “palindrome” is “a word, verse, sentence or a number that reads the same backward or forward.” The year 2021 was special according to the Farmer’s Almanac because it contained a total of 22 dates that were palindromes. For news delivered right […]
WEATHER
YourErie

Bayfront hotel offering curling and heated outdoor igloo option this winter

One Bayfront hotel is offering outdoor options and winter activities. The heated outdoor igloos return to the Sheraton Hotel on the Bayfront this winter. Visitors can reserve an igloo for an outdoor dining experience. They are offering curling this year, which includes an igloo for participants to stay warm. One Sheraton employee says they are […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of December 24th-26th

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Victorian Holidays 2021 Visit the Hagen History Center during the Victorian Holidays beginning on November 14th. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local bakeries extra busy as the holidays draw near

We are days away from Christmas and bakeries around the area are extremely busy trying to get all of their orders filled ahead of the holidays. Supplies such as boxes, shortening, Oreo crumbs, and cocoa have become extremely expensive in the past six months. At Icing on the Lake, they had to stop taking orders […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

United stopping flights from Erie Int’l to Washington, D.C. in March

United Express is cutting 14 regional connections, including one that connects Erie International Airport to Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C. That comes from the industry magazine Airline Weekly, which says the Chicago-based airline is blaming an ongoing pilot shortage for the need to re-evaluate regional service. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YourErie

Watch: Fast, easy holiday recipes

Christmas is just days away and many have already prepared dozens of cookies for their friends and family. But for those that still need quick, easy holiday recipes, Fontaine Glenn was live with Chef Lisa at the Erie Food Co-Op to show us how to make some holiday cookies. Fruit Froyo (frozen yogurt) Cups Recipe […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, COVID-19 won’t stop him

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (AP) — Rest assured, kids of all ages: Santa’s coming this Christmas Eve, and a second holiday with COVID-19 won’t stop him. That’s the word from the joint U.S.-Canadian military operation that for 66 years has been tracking Jolly Old St. Nicholas on his global mission and has assured us […]
FESTIVAL
YourErie

YourErie

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy