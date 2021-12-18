Public Safety Blotter Articles

At 2:30 Sunday morning Bay City Public Safety Officers responded to the DoubleTree Hotel after a report that a man and woman in a gray SUV were fighting. As officers approached the vehicle, the SUV sped away. Officers did not engage in a chase and last saw the 2014 Hyundai SUV go north on Washington Avenue. A few minutes later officers found the SUV had crashed at East Vermont Street and North Henry where it had rolled over after striking a van. The driver of the Hyundai, a 22 year old man from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 23 year old woman from Fort Wayne was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Occupants of the van were treated and released at the scene. The Michigan State Police assisted with the investigation which remains open at this time.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO