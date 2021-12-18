Public Safety Blotter Articles

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just after 10 p.m., Zone 1 officers responded to the 300 block of North Shore Drive for reports of a...

WALA-TV FOX10

MPD prepares to set up public safety checkpoints

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is set to roll out public safety checkpoints in four areas of the city tomorrow evening. Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste says these areas have had increased criminal behavior as well as complaints of accidents involving uninsured drivers. “We tried to look...
MOBILE, AL
wsgw.com

Bay City Public Safety Investigating Fatal Crash

At 2:30 Sunday morning Bay City Public Safety Officers responded to the DoubleTree Hotel after a report that a man and woman in a gray SUV were fighting. As officers approached the vehicle, the SUV sped away. Officers did not engage in a chase and last saw the 2014 Hyundai SUV go north on Washington Avenue. A few minutes later officers found the SUV had crashed at East Vermont Street and North Henry where it had rolled over after striking a van. The driver of the Hyundai, a 22 year old man from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 23 year old woman from Fort Wayne was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Occupants of the van were treated and released at the scene. The Michigan State Police assisted with the investigation which remains open at this time.
BAY CITY, MI
williamsonherald.com

Franklin officers recognized for excellence in public safety

Three Franklin police officers were recently honored for their work keeping the city safe. Officer Aaron Moore, Master Patrol Officer Wesley Johnson and Master Patrol Officer Michael Oliver all work the department’s midnight shift, where impaired driving seems most prevalent. Together, they accounted for 46% of the department’s 260 DUI arrests in 2020.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSJM

St. Joseph Public Safety Getting New Drone

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety is getting a drone. Director Steve Neubecker spoke to city commissioners Monday, saying the department has received donations totaling about $11,400 for the device. He said the department is looking to buy the same type of drone the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department has, one that features thermal imaging to help with searches, either for suspects or someone lost. It could be used in water rescues. Neubecker said having the same technology as the sheriff’s department would enable officers from either agency to assist each other. Commissioners approved the purchase, which will cost a total of about $11,900.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Tequila
wspa.com

First Responder Friday: Union Public Safety

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Versatility is a must when it comes to working at Union Public Safety. Everyone who works here must be certified by state agencies – the South Carolina Fire Academy and the Criminal Justice Academy – to be both firefighters and police officers. “It’s...
UNION, SC
whmi.com

Public Safety Awards Presented In Hamburg Township

Various police, fire and public safety personnel were honored during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hamburg Township Board. The annual recognition is traditionally done during the last board meeting in December and there was a large crowd in attendance. Director of Public Safety Richard Duffany stated that the men...
TOWNSHIP OF HAMBURG, MI
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Caught On Video: Woman Dragged and Beaten In Road Rage Incident

Police in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, are searching for a male and female suspect caught on camera brutally beating a woman in a suspected road rage incident. The physical assault took place Thursday in broad daylight, CBS Philly reports. The Jenkintown Police Department was called to the intersection of York and Rydal roads around 10 a.m. on Thursday for the road rage brawl.
JENKINTOWN, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

UPDATE| Police release identity of man found dead in Walmart parking lot

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead in his car in the East York Walmart parking lot. Officials say 55-year-old Frank Nispel is believed to have been living out of his vehicle and the car was noted to have possibly been parked at the shopping center for a few days.
YORK COUNTY, PA
clayconews.com

Tennessee Man in possession of over $120,000 Cash arrested for Theft with Four Others including Two with Meth attempting to leave Mayfield, Kentucky with property owned by Tornado Victims

MAYFIELD, KY - The Graves County Sheriff's Office reported on Saturday, December 18, 2021 that on Friday afternoon, Graves Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to suspicious activity in the area of Cardinal and Pritchett Road. This area was particularly hit hard by the tornado and resulted in deaths. It was...
KENTUCKY STATE

