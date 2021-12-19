ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jalen Ramsey tests negative for COVID-19 and will play Week 15 against the Seahawks

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox Sports’ Peter Schrager reports that Jalen Ramsey will play Week 15 against the Seahawks. Ramsey missed Week 14 against the Cardinals after being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list. He leads the team with three interceptions and is fifth with 59 tackles. Los Angeles...

The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks get early Christmas gift from the Rams. Truly, it was a gift

The Seattle Seahawks dream of the playoffs was snuffed out, just as Scrooge extinguished the Ghost of Christmas Past. The question is: will Seattle learn from their visitation, or suffer the fate of the unrepentant Marley? And if Cooper Kupp isn’t a Dickensian name, I’ll forego my Christmas pudding.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
Field Gulls

The Seahawks’ playoff hopes are over, unless...

Y’all know that I came into this season with the mantra that pessimism sucks and optimism is better (or however the heck I phrased that line a few months back) but, DAMN, has this season been brutal. B-R-U-T-A-L. Fear not though, I’m still optimistic that Seattle will make the...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Player Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

On Tuesday night, Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jon Rhattigan went down with a serious knee injury. Unfortunately, the team’s worst fears were confirmed by his MRI results. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Rhattigan suffered a torn ACL against the Rams in Week 15. As a result, he’ll miss the rest of the 2021 season.
NFL
Olympian

Seahawks activate Tyler Lockett off reserve/COVID-19 list one week after testing positive

Seven days after he tested positive for the coronavirus, Tyler Lockett is back to play for the Seahawks. The NFL’s official transactions for Thursday showed Seattle activated their record-setting wide receiver from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lockett is on track to play Sunday when the Seahawks (5-9) host the Chicago Bears (4-10) at Lumen Field.
NFL
FanSided

Bears fans just got a massive lump of coal in their Christmas stocking

Chicago Bears fans received the news that they will have a quarterback not named Justin Fields starting in Week 16. The Chicago Bears joined their division rivals in the Detroit Lions as the only teams in the NFC to be eliminated from playoff contention. That came after the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings on the Week 15 edition of Monday Night Football. The Bears now pivot to playing the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday, but they will be doing so with a depleted quarterback depth chart.
NFL
SportsGrid

Bears Will Start Nick Foles Vs. Seahawks on Sunday

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is expected to start on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This move became puzzling once Rapoport also mentioned that starting quarterback Justin Fields may serve as a backup in the game, meaning there is still a chance that he can be cleared for action. Despite all the injuries to both Fields and Andy Dalton this season, Foles hasn’t appeared in a game yet this year but started seven contests for the Bears in 2020. After missing practice on both Thursday and Friday, it’s quite possible Fields misses this game, leaving Foles as the only quarterback on the active roster that will be available in Week 16. Keep an eye on Chicago, as they are likely to make a few moves before kickoff in order to have a backup in place for this matchup.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago Bears made a full effort to acquire Russell Wilson in the offseason. Would they — and Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy — be better off if the deal was made?

In an alternate universe in which the Chicago Bears made a deal for Russell Wilson, would they be battling for a playoff spot Sunday in his return to Seattle instead of worrying about a pink slip in their paycheck? It’s interesting to wonder what could have been had the Bears been able to swing a massive trade for Wilson in March and, boy, did they try to make it happen. Flashback to January ...
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL

