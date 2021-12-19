Jalen Ramsey tests negative for COVID-19 and will play Week 15 against the Seahawks

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is expected to start on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This move became puzzling once Rapoport also mentioned that starting quarterback Justin Fields may serve as a backup in the game, meaning there is still a chance that he can be cleared for action. Despite all the injuries to both Fields and Andy Dalton this season, Foles hasn’t appeared in a game yet this year but started seven contests for the Bears in 2020. After missing practice on both Thursday and Friday, it’s quite possible Fields misses this game, leaving Foles as the only quarterback on the active roster that will be available in Week 16. Keep an eye on Chicago, as they are likely to make a few moves before kickoff in order to have a backup in place for this matchup.

