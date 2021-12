The tallest holiday lights in Marathon came to life on Dec. 5 with the return of the annual lighthouse lighting at Faro Blanco Marina. Organized as a fundraiser for the Marathon High School band, booths with holiday treats and a silent auction greeted attendees while they enjoyed performances from the MHS band, Switlik Singers, and Island Groove Dance Studio. Bagpipers heralded the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, who paraded through the marina walk marketplace full of local vendors before taking time to listen to the Christmas wishes of little ones. Before the evening drew to a close, the iconic 65-foot Faro Blanco lighthouse came to life in a display that has become an annual symbol of holiday spirit in Marathon.

MARATHON, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO