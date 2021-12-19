Severe Storms To Impact South Florida On Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a showery Sunday with some sun, making it for a very muggy and warm day. Most of the morning rain has ended but another round of showers will develop later Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. There is now a south...
BOSTON (CBS) – Merry Christmas! Light snow grazed Massachusetts on Friday morning but we’re in store for more concern on Christmas Day.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in effect for most of the state as freezing rain brings another chance of ice.
TIMING: Showers will move in overnight leading to slick spots between 5-7am in central MA. East of 495 will tap into this threat near sunrise. As temperatures stay at or slightly below freezing, ice will continue to build up on the roads through midmorning.
Christmas Day's freezing rain looks to be a bit more widespread than this past Wednesday....
According to National Weather Services (NWS), severe winter storms could hit Oregon, Washington, and some major parts of the United States this Christmas week. A winter storm system is expected to bring a rare white Christmas to parts of the United States, with snow accumulations of up to 10 feet in certain regions.
MIAMI (CBSMiami – Heading to the airport? Make sure you check the status of your flight and arrive early. Major airlines are canceling flights due to the surge in Omicron cases.
At Miami International Airport, the ‘hustle and bustle’ is in full swing.
“I’ve come up here to check-in and I see a thousand people,” said Steve Enrico-Campbell.
“It’s Christmas Eve, you already know the chaos is about to begin,” said Joshua C, who’s traveling to the Virgin Islands.
The chaos, starting early for some.
“It’s terrible. I want to cry. I want to cry,” said Milady Bartolovich, who’s trying to get back to Madrid...
Friday morning's snow wasn’t a lot, but it’s been enough to deliver a white Christmas to much of Connecticut, and western and central Massachusetts. While we may not hit the one inch snow depth technically designated to be a white Christmas in all of Rhode Island to the Boston Metro, many folks saw a dusting. That wasn’t the case from the MA/NH border and northern Essex County points north, where some of northern MA to southern NH will be missing snow on the ground this year, though much of northern New England still has snow from our previous storms.
