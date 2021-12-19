ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Sixth child dies after Australian bouncy castle tragedy

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChace Harrison became the sixth child to die after a bouncy castle was lifted into the air last week in Tasmania. A sixth child has died following an incident in an Australian town in which a bouncy castle was lifted into the air by a gust of wind. Eleven-year-old...

www.shropshirestar.com

The Independent

Tasmania bouncy castle victim’s father wakes up from coma to learn of son’s death

A man who had been in a coma from an accident woke up to the news of his 12-year-old son’s death in a freak bouncy castle accident at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania.Glen Sheehan, the father of Jye Sheehan, was hospitalised just weeks before the accident.Mr Sheehan was informed about his son’s death, but could not attend his son’s funeral and the memorial service that was held on Friday morning.He had been in a car accident in November and was in a coma when the Hillcrest school bouncy castle tragedy happened.The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Mr Sheehan...
Shropshire Star

Police appeal for witnesses over boy’s death in van collision

A 14-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday in a van collision with a bus stop in Greenwich, south London. Police have appealed for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday when a van collided with a bus stop in Greenwich. The boy was pronounced dead at 4.35pm after...
Shropshire Star

Police seek two who fled after crashing car into family home

The damage meant families in two houses had to find somewhere else to stay. Police are looking for a driver and passenger who fled after crashing a car into a house in Gloucester. Officers were called to Field View Lane in Witcombe during the early hours of Wednesday December 8,...
The Independent

Parents arrested after girl tells teacher her five-year-old sister had vanished: ‘She’s been eaten by wolves’

The parents of a missing five-year-old girl in Washington have been arrested and charged with second-degree child abandonment while a search operation for the girl was called off after her sister made suspicious claims.Five-year-old Oakley Carlson was reported missing on 6 December, but investigators said she was last seen alive on 10 February.The search for Oakley was called off after the missing child’s six-year-old sister made claims that increased suspicion on her parents Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson, who were initially arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.Grays Harbor County undersheriff Brad Johansson announced on Monday that detectives had called off...
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
Shropshire Star

Cat owners banned from keeping animals after pet's eyes burst

A couple who allowed their cat to become emaciated and suffer with ruptured eyes have been banned from keeping all animals for life. Peter Rogers, aged 64, and Debbie Rogers, 60, appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court for sentencing after neglecting their Persian cat Toffee, who was so poorly she had to be put down.
